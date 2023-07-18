News you can trust since 1897
Corby woman in her 60s taken to hospital after being robbed in the street

The incident happened yesterday (Monday) on Corby’s Danesholme estate
By Callum Faulds
Published 18th Jul 2023, 11:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 11:53 BST

A woman in her 60s was left needing hospital treatment after being robbed in a Corby street yesterday.

The incident happened yesterday (Monday, July 17) at about 2pm in Flensburg Close, on Corby’s Danesholme estate.

Police say the woman was pushed to the floor after getting out of a taxi and assaulted.

The incident happened yesterday (Monday, July 17) at about 2pm in Flensberg Close, on Corby’s Danesholme estate
Her phone and bank card were stolen and she was taken to Kettering General Hospital for treatment for her injuries.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “Witnesses to this incident or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

“Please quote incident number 23000442321 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”