A woman in her 60s was left needing hospital treatment after being robbed in a Corby street yesterday.

The incident happened yesterday (Monday, July 17) at about 2pm in Flensburg Close, on Corby’s Danesholme estate.

Police say the woman was pushed to the floor after getting out of a taxi and assaulted.

Her phone and bank card were stolen and she was taken to Kettering General Hospital for treatment for her injuries.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “Witnesses to this incident or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.