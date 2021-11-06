Corby woman caught almost four times drink-drive limit

Northampton Magistrates' Court

A Corby drink-driver has been told she must carry out unpaid work after being caught almost four times the legal limit.

Katherine Howell, 47, was stopped by officers after driving in Denman Close, Stoke Albany, on September 26 this year.

When she took a breathalyser test she gave a reading of 131mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath - almost four times the legal limit of 35mcg.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Howell, of Culross Walk, was arrested charged with drink-driving and admitted the offence when she appeared before magistrates.

This week at Northampton Magistrates' Court she was given a community order with 100 hours of unpaid work.

Howell was also banned from driving for 32 months and told to take part in rehabilitation activities.