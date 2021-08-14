Corby woman avoids jail after admitting thirty shoplifting offences

Paula McKenna

A thief has admitted stealing more than £2,300 of products from Corby shops during an 20-month shoplifting spree.

Paula McKenna, of no fixed abode, appeared before magistrates to admit thirty shoplifting offences, plus one of failing to surrender of custody, one of disorderly conduct and another of committing an offence while subject to a conditional discharge for a previous assault offence.

The shops she targeted included Co-op, Tesco Extra in Oakley Road, BP Fourways and Matalan at Phoenix Parkway and Poundland in Corporation Street.

Among the items she stole between November 2019 and July 2020 were candles, kitchen roll, alcohol, meat, fish, lego, clothes, a toothbrush, chocolate, burgers, steak, prosecco, pizza and ready meals.