Corby woman admits making offensive Facebook posts

File picture

A Corby woman has been banned from contacting a man after posting malicious messages on Facebook.

Northampton Magistrates' Court heard that Linzi Chambers-Moffatt, of Cotswold Close, Corby, admitted the offence that took place on April 16 last year.

The defendant, who is 31-years-old, appeared before the court on July 21 to plead guilty to the offence after previously pleading not guilty.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Magistrates fined her £415 and ordered her to pay costs and fees of £242.

They also made a restraining order banning her from contacting her victim for a year.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.