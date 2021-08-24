Corby window smashed as police appeal to find man pictured with brick

Do you recognise him?

By Sam Wildman
Tuesday, 24th August 2021, 2:11 pm
Updated Tuesday, 24th August 2021, 2:14 pm
The wanted man.

A man caught on CCTV with a brick in his hand is wanted by police who are investigating an incident of criminal damage.

Today (August 24) officers released an image of a man they want to speak to after the incident in Fotheringhay Road, Corby, in June.

During the incident the window of a property in the area was deliberately smashed.

A police spokesman said: "Anyone who recognises the man in the image is encouraged to call Northamptonshire Police on 101."