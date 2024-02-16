Darren Lafferty (left) and The Clubhouse boss Ted Shephard (right) are due to be sentenced at Northampton Crown Court. Images: National World

The sentencing hearing of four men accused of stashing drugs at Corby Town FC’s clubhouse has been delayed.

Darren Jason Lafferty, Ted James Shephard, James Davis and Marcus Brown have all admitted their part in the plan to supply drugs across Corby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They had been due before Northampton Crown Court this morning to be sentenced but the court has adjourned their case to an as-yet undecided date.

The men had pleaded guilty on the day a trial was due to start of plotting to supply cocaine.