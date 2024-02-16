Corby Town drug plot sentencing delayed
The sentencing hearing of four men accused of stashing drugs at Corby Town FC’s clubhouse has been delayed.
Darren Jason Lafferty, Ted James Shephard, James Davis and Marcus Brown have all admitted their part in the plan to supply drugs across Corby.
They had been due before Northampton Crown Court this morning to be sentenced but the court has adjourned their case to an as-yet undecided date.
The men had pleaded guilty on the day a trial was due to start of plotting to supply cocaine.
Lafferty of York Road, Corby; Shephard of Babbage Crescent, Corby; and James Davis, 33, and Marcus Brown, 65, both of High Road, Guyhirn, Wisbech were originally charged back in February 2021 and denied their involvement until a hearing at the end of 2023.