Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two security workers have won a High Sheriff's Award for stopping a man from raping a stranger in Corby’s town centre.

John Whitford and Brandon Kelly were on shift in Willow Place when they spotted Cristian Vasian on CCTV forcibly pushing a woman into a dark corner not covered by cameras.

Northampton Crown Court heard that Vasian, 20, attempted to rape his victim but fled after Mr Kelly raced to the scene within 30 seconds and shouted at him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Friday (May 31) Vasian was locked up and the two security workers were praised by Her Honour Judge Lucking KC, who also awarded them £500 each.

John Whitford (left) and Brandon Kelly.

Judge Lucking KC said: “I commend Mr Kelly and Mr Whitford whose public-spirited actions prevented this offence from continuing.”

Prosecutor Diana Wilson told the court the incident took place at night on November 27 last year with the victim subjected to a terrifying three-minute ordeal.

Vasian invited the woman, who he did not know, for a drink and when she said no he pushed her about, pulled her trousers down and tried to have sex with her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Wilson said: “She made it clear she did not want to but he ignored her.”

Cristian Vasian.

Judge Lucking KC added: “This was clearly a determined effort.”

Part of the incident had been witnessed on CCTV by eagle-eyed Mr Whitford and Mr Kelly. They witnessed the pair go into a lift and come out again quickly before Vasian, of Gainsborough Road in Corby, pushed her into an unlit corner.

The court heard that Mr Kelly moved cameras to try to capture what was happening before leaving his desk to go to the scene. He found Vasian behind the woman with his trousers down and shouted at him, causing him to flee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Wilson said: “Had it not been for the actions of the security staff the defendant would have penetrated the victim.”

Vasian was identified by police and arrested six days later on December 3, where he gave no comment answers when interviewed.

He later pleaded guilty to charges of attempted rape and assault by beating.

Mitigating, Matthew Ness said recycling centre worker Vasian had no previous convictions and couldn’t explain why the incident happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It’s completely out of character, an impulsive act.”

The court heard Vasian, who is originally from Romania, moved to the UK when he was 17 for better paid employment.

His family members were in the public gallery to watch proceedings and Mr Ness said his actions had brought shame upon them – reducing his mother to tears.

He added: “He is genuinely remorseful and genuinely motivated to fully rehabilitate himself.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Lucking KC considered Vasian’s ‘dangerousness’ and said it was necessary to impose an extended sentence to protect the public from harm.

She said: “I am satisfied that there remains a significant risk to members of the public.”

Vasian was handed an extended sentence of eight years – four years in a young offender institution and four years of extended licence.

He will serve at least two-thirds of the four-year custodial sentence locked up before a parole board can consider whether he’s safe to be released, and will then serve the remainder plus four years on licence. He will also be on the sex offender register.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after the case Corby town centre director Dan Pickard said: “I am delighted that John and Brandon have been recognised for their great work. Their intervention and actions on the night of November 27 prevented what would have been a horrendous attack.