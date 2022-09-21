Corby town centre baseball bat attack – victim appeal
The assault took place on Sunday, September 11
A man hit on the head by a baseball bat-wielding gang is yet to come forward after an assault in Corby town centre.
Between 3am and 3.15am on Sunday, September 11, a gang of men were seen acting aggressively outside the Corby Cube.
During the altercation, one of the men produced a black baseball bat and struck another man on the head.
Northamptonshire Police officers are appealing for help to trace the victim of the assault in George Street.
A Northants Police spokesman said: “Police were called however a search of the surrounding area for the victim proved negative, and they have yet to come forward or be identified."
The victim, or anyone with information is urged to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.
- A 30-year-old man from Corby has been arrested on suspicion of assault and the possession of an offensive weapon and has been released on police bail pending further investigation.