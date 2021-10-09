Corby thug sent to prison after being found in Turner Road with a weighted sock and a stanley knife blade

Turner Road. Image: Google.

A Corby man found in Turner Road on the Hazel Leys estate with a sock with a weight in it and a stanley knife blade has been sent to prison.

Francis Molloy, of Blake Road, appeared before magistrates on Tuesday (October 5) to plead guilty to possession of the two weapons in Turner Road on May 15. That incident took place just ten days before the unconnected fatal stabbing of a young boy in adjacent Constable Road.

The 56-year-old also admitted assaulting a female relative, a male victim and a police officer who arrived to arrest him during another incident in Corby on June 4. He pleaded guilty to a public order offence that happened at the same time.

Molloy also admitted two further public order charges that both happened on May 24 in Everest Lane, Corby and at Kettering General Hospital.

Magistrates jailed Molloy for 18 weeks because of his previous record of offending and the fact that the assaults were carried out while he was on bail. He was also ordered to pay his victims a total of £125 in compensation.

Another public order charge, and one of knife possession in Lowry Close from August were dismissed as no evidence was offered.