Corby thug admits headbutting victim at pub

A thug left his victim with a fractured jaw after attacking him inside a Corby pub.

Neil Rose was arrested after the incident at The Domino in Kingsthorpe Avenue on November 24 last year.

Officers were called at about 8.45pm after Rose, 50, headbutted another man.

The Domino, Corby

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said the victim’s jaw was fractured as a result of the assault.

Rose, of Anson Close in Corby, was charged with causing grievous bodily harm without intent and pleaded guilty to the offence when he appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court.