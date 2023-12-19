Corby thief given another prison sentence after stealing candles, coffee and more

James Adair

A prolific Corby thief has been handed another spell behind bars after admitting four more shoplifting offences.

James Adair was locked up in October after stealing an 85-year-old woman’s purse and helping himself to items from shop shelves.

But the 35-year-old was caught out again on December 7 after taking candles and household items worth £27 from Savers in Corporation Street.

Adair, of Brixham Walk, was hauled before magistrates where he pleaded guilty to the theft and three further shoplifting offences from October.

He admitted stealing coffee and Fairy products from One Stop in Studfall Avenue on October 8, before taking wine and household items from the same shop on October 10.

Adair also pleaded guilty to stealing meat, food items and alcohol, worth £45, from Morrisons in Oakley Road on October 11.

Earlier this month he was jailed for eight weeks because of his flagrant disregard for people and their property, with magistrates ruling that only a custodial sentence could be justified.