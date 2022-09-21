Corby theory test fraudster warned he could be jailed

A fraudster who claimed to be another man to take a driving theory test in Corby has been warned he could be jailed.

Hasan Rashid purported to be a learner driver named Haythem Hassan at the town’s DVSA test centre in Butland Road on February 14.

He had also pretended to be six other men in order to take theory tests at other centres around the country in 2020 and 2021.

Yesterday (Thursday) the 22-year-old, of Sarehold Road in Birmingham, pleaded guilty to seven charges of fraud. Prosecutor Neil Bannister said it was not in the public interest to continue with an eighth allegation.

Full details of Rashid’s crimes and how he was eventually caught were not revealed during the brief hearing, although the court heard his offending was ‘not sophisticated’.

Rashid was granted conditional bail so a pre-sentence report could be completed – but His Honour Judge Rupert Mayo said his actions were ‘definitely imprisonable’.

He said: "This is pretty serious.”

Rashid will be sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on October 18 with Judge Mayo telling him he was making no promises.

He said: “I accept that you were fed these IDs by someone else higher up the chain.