Corby teen prosecuted for riding VOI scooter on zebra crossing without looking

The offence took place in Jubilee Avenue
By Kate Cronin
Published 10th Sep 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read
Jubilee Avenue, Corby. Image: Google.

An 18-year-old has been found guilty of riding an electric scooter without due care and attention in Corby.

Kacper Sawa, of Boughton Road, Corby, had been due to appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday (September 4) but the case was heard in his absence.

Magistrates were told he had ridden a VOI scooter into Jubilee Avenue. When he came to the zebra crossing his failed to look both ways, and collided with a Seat Ibiza VRM whose driver would otherwise not have been able to see him.

The offence is said to have happened on March 6.

Sawa was found guilty of the offence and ordered to pay a £110 in costs, a surcharge of £176 and fined £440. He was also given six points on his driving licence.

Voi scooters were introduced to North Northamptonshire in December 2020 and since then 37,000 people have taken a million rides on them.