Westcott Way in Corby. Image: Google

A 19-year-old from Corby has been handed a community order by a court after being found in possession of weapons.

Oskars Bauers, of Flinders Close on the Oakley Vale estate, was caught in Westcott Way on February 9 with cannabis, pepper spray, a knuckle duster and a flick knife.

Then, less than two weeks later on Februrary 20, he was again stopped by police in Beanfield Avenue, Corby, where he was found to have another knuckle duster on him.

He appeared before magistrates on Tuesday (February 21) to admit all the charges against him. Magistrates gave him a community order which involves taking part in a rehabilitation requirement activity. He must also complete 150 hours of unpaid work.