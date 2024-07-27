Corby teen found guilty of assault
An 18-year-old from Corby has been found guilty of assaulting a man after a trial.
Logan McBride, of Everest Lane, appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court earlier this week for trial.
The 18-year-old had denied assaulting another man in Corby in August 2023.
But he was found guilty by the bench.
He was sentenced to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work to be completed within 12 months. He was also ordered to pay his victim £100 in compensation and to pay £300 in costs.