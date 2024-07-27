Northamptonshire Magisrates' Court. Image: Northants Telegraph

An 18-year-old from Corby has been found guilty of assaulting a man after a trial.

Logan McBride, of Everest Lane, appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court earlier this week for trial.

The 18-year-old had denied assaulting another man in Corby in August 2023.

But he was found guilty by the bench.

