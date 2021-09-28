Corby suspect arrested after woman found with serious injuries

Police are investigating

A woman from Corby is being quizzed by police after an incident which left another female seriously injured in Leicestershire.

The 21-year-old Corby suspect was arrested earlier today in Leicester on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent after an incident in Hinckley last night (Monday).

Police were called to the Ferness Road area by paramedics just before 10pm after a report that a woman had suffered pelvic injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She was subsequently taken to hospital, where she is still receiving treatment.

Detectives from Leicestershire Polices Complex Investigation Team (CIT) are appealing for information as they try to establish how the woman, who is in her 20s, suffered the serious injuries.

They are keen to speak to anyone who saw a white van in the area.

Detective Constable Sarah Jones said: “The woman was found in a residential area, so I am keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened.

"If you have a doorbell camera or dashcam and were driving through the area at the time, then I’d like to speak to you. Did you see a white van in Ferness Road or the surrounding streets?

“I would also ask anyone who saw or heard anything unusual, untoward or suspicious to come forward. You may have information that could assist our investigation.”