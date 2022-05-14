Corby street drinker refused to stop boozing in Corporation Street

Corporation Street, Corby. File image.

A man who aggressively confronted a police worker after being told to stop drinking alcohol in Corby Town Centre has been fined by a court.

Mark Taylor, 43, was spotted by a PCSO in Corporation Street in September last year with an open can of booze. He was ordered to surrender it in line with a community protection notice and a public spaces protection order banning the consumption of alcohol in the town.

But Taylor, of Totnes Close, refused to hand over the booze and instead became abusive.

Taylor appeared before Northampton Magistrates on Wednesday (May 11) where he pleaded guilty to the breach. He was ordered to pay a total of £164 in fines and court fees.