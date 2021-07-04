Corby stalker remanded in custody

File picture

A man who has admitted stalking a Corby woman throughout June has appeared before a court.

Domitru Stoian, 40, appeared before Northampton Magistrates' Court on June 24 to plead guilty to a single charge of stalking.

He is accused of sending numerous messages to the woman between June 4 and 20 threatening violence, rape and sex acts against her daughter, threatening to kill her and ordering her to leave town.