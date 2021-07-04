Corby stalker remanded in custody
He has appeared before magistrates
A man who has admitted stalking a Corby woman throughout June has appeared before a court.
Domitru Stoian, 40, appeared before Northampton Magistrates' Court on June 24 to plead guilty to a single charge of stalking.
He is accused of sending numerous messages to the woman between June 4 and 20 threatening violence, rape and sex acts against her daughter, threatening to kill her and ordering her to leave town.
Magistrates heard Stoian, of Nash Close, had broken previous bail conditions ordering him to leave her alone so remanded him in custody to allow a pre-sentence report to be prepared. He will be sentenced later this month.