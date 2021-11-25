Corby stalker put behind bars

Jordan Grieveson

A Corby stalker has been jailed after leaving a woman in fear by repeatedly harassing her.

Jordan Grieveson, 24, had been charged with stalking involving serious alarm/distress after targeting the woman at a number of locations between February and April.

He was due to stand trial at Northampton Crown Court but, at what was due to be the opening earlier this month, changed his plea to guilty.

He was sentenced to 14 months in prison and made the subject of a restraining order until October 2026, which bans him from contacting his victim.

Sergeant Tom Bailey, of Kettering Response teams, oversaw the case as it came to court.

Speaking afterwards he said: “I’m really pleased with this result, and that Grieveson finally accepted the harm he caused by his repeated actions in following and harassing his victim, leaving her in fear about simply trying to live her life as normal.

“Behaviour like this is completely unacceptable and Northamptonshire Police will always investigate and seek to take whatever action is required to prevent offending like this and protect those at risk.

“I’d like to thank the initial investigating officer in this case, PC Jarrod Staughton, who did an amazing job in capturing all the evidence required to bring Grieveson to justice and save his victim the further trauma of giving evidence in court.”