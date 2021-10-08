Corby stalker given suspended prison sentence after rifling through victims' bins

File picture

A man who stalked two people in Corby has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Richard Hall-Trafford, formerly of Corby but who now lives at Pump Square, Boston, Lincolnshire, appeared before magistrates on October 1 to face three charges.

The 54-year-old admitted stalking a man and a woman between December 2020 and February this year after visiting the home of the man's ex-wife to try to find out details about him. He also asked neighbours about the pair and rifled through their bins to find out information about them.

Hall-Trafford also pleaded guilty to being in breach of a suspended sentence order for a previous breach of a restraining order imposed by magistrates in January.