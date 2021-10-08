Corby stalker given suspended prison sentence after rifling through victims' bins
He's been convicted of stalking two victims
A man who stalked two people in Corby has been given a suspended prison sentence.
Richard Hall-Trafford, formerly of Corby but who now lives at Pump Square, Boston, Lincolnshire, appeared before magistrates on October 1 to face three charges.
The 54-year-old admitted stalking a man and a woman between December 2020 and February this year after visiting the home of the man's ex-wife to try to find out details about him. He also asked neighbours about the pair and rifled through their bins to find out information about them.
Hall-Trafford also pleaded guilty to being in breach of a suspended sentence order for a previous breach of a restraining order imposed by magistrates in January.
Magistrates gave Hall-Trafford a 40 week prison sentence but suspended it for two years after hearing he had recently made significant lifestyle changes. He was also ordered to undertake the Building Better Relationships programme and ordered to pay £241 in fees and court costs. A four-year restraining order was also made banning Hall-Trafford from contacting his victims.