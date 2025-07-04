Corby shooting - fourth man charged in connection with shooting of boy in woods
The shooting took place in Hazel Wood, between Westcott Way and Jubilee Avenue, on April 11.
A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “Ben Smith, aged 39, of Newark Drive, Corby, has been charged with assisting an offender in relation to the incident which took place in Hazel Wood, near Westcott Way, on April 11.
“Smith will appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, July 8.”
Matas Sukaitis, aged 20, of Chaucer Close, Corby, has been charged with attempted murder in connection with this case, and Robert Quittenton, aged 75, and Sam Stimpson, aged 37, both of Brambleside Court, Kettering, have been charged with assisting an offender.
All three will next appear at Northampton Crown Court on Wednesday, July 9.