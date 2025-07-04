Corby shooting - fourth man charged in connection with shooting of boy in woods

A fourth man has been charged in connection with shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Corby.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The shooting took place in Hazel Wood, between Westcott Way and Jubilee Avenue, on April 11.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “Ben Smith, aged 39, of Newark Drive, Corby, has been charged with assisting an offender in relation to the incident which took place in Hazel Wood, near Westcott Way, on April 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Smith will appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, July 8.”

Police officers guard scene of shooting of boy in Hazel Wood, Corby /National World

Matas Sukaitis, aged 20, of Chaucer Close, Corby, has been charged with attempted murder in connection with this case, and Robert Quittenton, aged 75, and Sam Stimpson, aged 37, both of Brambleside Court, Kettering, have been charged with assisting an offender.

All three will next appear at Northampton Crown Court on Wednesday, July 9.