Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A convicted Corby sex offender who once faked his own death to defraud a friend has appeared before the courts again.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Cordwell, 54, was jailed for just over six months in 2021 after pretending to be his own ‘grieving’ wife and texting a female friend, telling her he was dead.

The woman who was duped felt devastated and had sympathy for what she thought was her friend – so obliged when ‘she’ sent messages asking for money because times were hard. She sent more than £1,300 to the scammer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cordwell, of Butterwick Walk, was locked up after admitting fraud by false representation and served his sentence before being released.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

As he was previously convicted of a sex offence he has to follow strict rules around being on the sex offender register, which is designed to monitor offenders and reduce the risk of further crimes.

But Cordwell did not follow the rules in April and was hauled back before magistrates in Northampton earlier this month.

He pleaded guilty to failing to comply with sex offender notification requirements and was fined £323.

He was also ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £129.