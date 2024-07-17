Corby sex offender who once faked his own death back in court again
Michael Cordwell, 54, was jailed for just over six months in 2021 after pretending to be his own ‘grieving’ wife and texting a female friend, telling her he was dead.
The woman who was duped felt devastated and had sympathy for what she thought was her friend – so obliged when ‘she’ sent messages asking for money because times were hard. She sent more than £1,300 to the scammer.
Cordwell, of Butterwick Walk, was locked up after admitting fraud by false representation and served his sentence before being released.
As he was previously convicted of a sex offence he has to follow strict rules around being on the sex offender register, which is designed to monitor offenders and reduce the risk of further crimes.
But Cordwell did not follow the rules in April and was hauled back before magistrates in Northampton earlier this month.
He pleaded guilty to failing to comply with sex offender notification requirements and was fined £323.
He was also ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £129.