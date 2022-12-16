Corby robbery case against Joseph and Michael Rooney and William Connors adjourned to next year
The offence allegedly carried out by Michael and Joseph Rooney and William Connors took place in 2020
The case against three alleged Corby robbers will now go before the courts in January.
Michael Rooney, 20, Joseph Rooney, 27, and William ‘Billy’ Connors, 21, all stand accused of one count of robbery against a man in Corby on May 23, 2020. Connors and Michael Rooney are also alleged to have stolen alcohol on the same occasion from the BP Fourways garage in Cottingham Road.
Connors, of Long Marsh Square, Northampton; Michael Rooney, of Chelveston Drive, Corby; and Joseph Rooney, of Greenacres Caravan Site, Leicester Road, Harborough, had been due before Northampton Crown Court for a preliminary hearing yesterday (Thursday, December 15) after being charged in July this year.
But due to a lack of available court time, their case was adjourned to next month when they will next go before a judge. All three men deny the charges.