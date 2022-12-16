Northampton Crown Court. File image.

The case against three alleged Corby robbers will now go before the courts in January.

Michael Rooney, 20, Joseph Rooney, 27, and William ‘Billy’ Connors, 21, all stand accused of one count of robbery against a man in Corby on May 23, 2020. Connors and Michael Rooney are also alleged to have stolen alcohol on the same occasion from the BP Fourways garage in Cottingham Road.

Connors, of Long Marsh Square, Northampton; Michael Rooney, of Chelveston Drive, Corby; and Joseph Rooney, of Greenacres Caravan Site, Leicester Road, Harborough, had been due before Northampton Crown Court for a preliminary hearing yesterday (Thursday, December 15) after being charged in July this year.