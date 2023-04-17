Corby robbers assault man and steal phones from him as he walked towards shops

A man was attacked by three Corby robbers who stole phones from him while he lay on the ground.

Police have launched an investigation after the incident in Leighton Road on Thursday night (April 13).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim, a man in his 40s, was walking towards the Gainsborough Road shops between 10pm and 11pm when he was approached by a man in the car park area.

Police are investigating

He was pushed to the ground and two further males appeared. All three assaulted the man while he was on the ground and stole two mobile phones.

A police spokesman said: “We do not have a description of the offenders at present.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Officers investigating this incident would like to hear from anyone with information, including CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage, which could assist with their enquiries.