Corby robbers assault man and steal phones from him as he walked towards shops

Police have launched an investigation

By Sam Wildman
Published 17th Apr 2023, 12:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 12:44 BST

A man was attacked by three Corby robbers who stole phones from him while he lay on the ground.

Police have launched an investigation after the incident in Leighton Road on Thursday night (April 13).

The victim, a man in his 40s, was walking towards the Gainsborough Road shops between 10pm and 11pm when he was approached by a man in the car park area.

Police are investigatingPolice are investigating
He was pushed to the ground and two further males appeared. All three assaulted the man while he was on the ground and stole two mobile phones.

A police spokesman said: “We do not have a description of the offenders at present.

“Officers investigating this incident would like to hear from anyone with information, including CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage, which could assist with their enquiries.

“Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”