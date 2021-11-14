Corby Rangers fan who breached Covid lockdown laws plus 27 from across North Northants up in court

One person who took part in this gathering in Corby has been up before the courts.

As North Northants continued its second tough national lockdown at the beginning of this year, on March 7, hundreds of Glasgow Rangers fans gathered on Abington Road park in Corby to celebrate their team's Scottish Championship victory.

Some were caught, and the first one of those is among twenty seven lockdown breachers whose cases were before the courts in the past week to as part of Coronavirus legislation single justice procedure hearings in front of Northampton Magistrates.

Here are all those who appeared on November 8 from across North Northamptonshire:

Christopher Martin, 42, of Aintree Road, Corby. Took part in the mass illegal gathering of football fans in Abington Road, Corby, on March 7. Ordered to pay fines, costs and fees totaling £574.

Dylan Frew, 20, of Tyne Road, Corby. Took part in an illegal gathering in Beech Close on March 12. Ordered to pay fines, costs and fees totaling £257.

Shelley Gardiner, 43, of Pen Green Lane, Corby. Took part in an illegal gathering on January 10. Ordered to pay fines, costs and fees totaling £324.

Curtis Greer, 23, Lea Way, Wellingborough. Took part in an illegal gathering on New Year's Eve at Monarch Terrace, Northampton. Ordered to pay fines, costs and fees totaling £574.

Ethan Hakeem, 18, of Park Mews, Wellingborough. Took part in an illegal gathering on New Year's Eve in Northampton. Ordered to pay fines, costs and fees totaling £574.

Taylor Halliwell, 22, of Russell Street, Kettering. Participated in an illegal gathering in Windmill Avenue, Kettering, on February 20. Ordered to pay fines, costs and fees totaling £574.

Patricia Healey, 50, of Holyrood Walk, Corby. Was away from home without reasonable excuse on March 5. Ordered to pay fines, costs and fees totaling £574.

Catalin Horghidan, 35, of Sackville Street, Kettering. Refused to wear a mask in Red Rock Partnership, Gold Street, Kettering. Ordered to pay fines, costs and fees totaling £574.

Adelin Leonard Hreniuc, 21, of Burghley Drive, Corby. Participated in a gathering at Gainsborough Road, Corby on January 29. Ordered to pay fines, costs and fees totaling £574.

Gordon Jackson, 27, of Regent Street, Kettering. Refused to wear a facemask in Kettering on March 3. Ordered to pay fines, costs and fees totaling £574.

Brajan Kraus, 21, of Chase Road, Wellingborough. Participated in an illegal gathering in Rushden on February 9. Ordered to pay fines, costs and fees totaling £574.

Reece Lake, 24, of Whitley Close, Irthlingborough. Failed to comply with a prohibition notice issued by a police constable on January 23. Ordered to pay fines, costs and fees totaling £574.

Craig Lemaistre, 37, of Upper Kings Avenue, Higham Ferrers. Failed to comply with Coronavirus legislation. Ordered to pay fines, costs and fees totaling £574.

Malvin Mazorodze, 23, of Mill Road, Kettering. Took place in an illegal gathering at Manor Place, Warmington, on February 21. Ordered to pay fines, costs and fees totaling £574.

Eduard-Ion Miclea, 29, of Nightingale Lane, Wellingborough. Refused to wear a face mask in Wellingborough on March 5. Ordered to pay fines, costs and fees totaling £574.

Kishan Modha, 27, of Nursery Drive, Wellingborough. Was away from home without a reasonable excuse on January 13. Ordered to pay fines, costs and fees totaling £204.

Ben Morley, 21, of Avondale Road, Kettering. Was in Asda, Northfield Avenue, Kettering without reasonable excuse on February 9. Ordered to pay fines, costs and fees totaling £574.

Valentin Musat, 20, of St Peter's Avenue, Kettering. Ignored an order by a police officer not to mix with others in an enclosed space on February 21. Ordered to pay fines, costs and fees totaling £574.

Tafadzwa Muzondo, 29, of Bennett Road, Corby. Took part in an illegal gathering at Boughton Road, Corby, on January 18. Ordered to pay fines, costs and fees totaling £574.

Marcin Nakonieczny, 37, of Rutland Close, Corby. Entered Asda, Corby, without a face covering on February 16. Ordered to pay fines, costs and fees totaling £574.

Craig Newlands, 52, of Watson Close, Corby. Participated in an illegal gathering in Corby on March 7. Ordered to pay fines, costs and fees totaling £574.

Sally O'Brien, 37, of Newark Drive, Corby. Participated in an illegal gathering in Corby on April 10. Ordered to pay fines, costs and fees totaling £204.

Rochelle Owens, 24, of Jubilee Street, Irthlingborough. Entered Ladar Food Store without a face covering on February 2. Ordered to pay fines, costs and fees totaling £574.

Vasile Pinzariu, 33, of Wedmore Court, Corby. Took part in an illegal gathering in Corby on March 9. Ordered to pay fines, costs and fees totaling £574.

Rosemary Power, 26, of Dunlop Close, Corby. Was in Studfall Chip Shop without a face covering on March 12. Ordered to pay fines, costs and fees totaling £574.

Paul Robb, 28, of Carltonwood Close, Corby. Refused to wear a face covering in Rocky Express, George Street, on January 15. Ordered to pay fines, costs and fees totaling £574.