Corby '£20 killer' Sean Doherty on the run after failing to return to prison

A Corby man who brutally killed someone over a £20 drug debt is on the run after failing to return to prison.

Sean Doherty was on temporary release from Hollesley Bay Prison in Suffolk but did not return as he was required to do so last night (July 9).

The 30-year-old is serving a prison term of eight years and five months for manslaughter, burglary, theft and driving offences.

In 2019 he was locked up after he admitted the manslaughter of homeless dad-of-two Tom Gravestock.

Sean Doherty

Doherty spent 24 hours degrading him over a £20 drug debt, marching him around the Lincoln estate, before he stamped on his head.

He sent pictures of his injured and dying body to a friend and left Tom laying there overnight with 35 blunt force trauma injuries including rib fractures, two collapsed lungs, a lacerated liver and a fractured skull.

Suffolk Police say Doherty is described as white, about 5ft 8in tall, of a slight build, with brown eyes and a tattoo of ‘Sean’ on his right forearm.

