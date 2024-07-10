Corby '£20 killer' Sean Doherty on the run after failing to return to prison
Sean Doherty was on temporary release from Hollesley Bay Prison in Suffolk but did not return as he was required to do so last night (July 9).
The 30-year-old is serving a prison term of eight years and five months for manslaughter, burglary, theft and driving offences.
In 2019 he was locked up after he admitted the manslaughter of homeless dad-of-two Tom Gravestock.
Doherty spent 24 hours degrading him over a £20 drug debt, marching him around the Lincoln estate, before he stamped on his head.
He sent pictures of his injured and dying body to a friend and left Tom laying there overnight with 35 blunt force trauma injuries including rib fractures, two collapsed lungs, a lacerated liver and a fractured skull.
Suffolk Police say Doherty is described as white, about 5ft 8in tall, of a slight build, with brown eyes and a tattoo of ‘Sean’ on his right forearm.
A Suffolk Police spokesman said: “Anyone who believes they have seen Sean or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting CAD 291 of 9th July.”