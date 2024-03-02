Corby pervert spared from prison after being caught over vile images of children
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Corby pervert who was caught with vile images of children has been spared from prison.
John Russell, of Brixham Walk, had more than a dozen files depicting the most depraved abuse when he was visited by police.
The 69-year-old was arrested in January 2021 after online intelligence led officers to him, with an examination of his devices resulting in the sick images being found.
When Russell appeared before magistrates he admitted making – a legal term for actions such as downloading or viewing – 16 category A indecent images of children between 2016 and 2021. Russell also pleaded guilty to making category B and C images between the same dates.
He also admitted possessing 1,678 prohibited images of a child – a legal term for non-photographic pictures such as computer-generated images and cartoons – between 2011 and 2021. He pleaded guilty to a further charge of possessing an extreme pornographic image between 2015 and 2021.
At Northampton Crown Court last week Russell was sentenced to a community order with 40 rehabilitation activity days and 80 hours of unpaid work.
He has to register with police as a sex offender for five years and is now subject to a sexual harm prevention order for five years, restricting his use of devices and the internet and contact with children.