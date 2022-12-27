Corby pensioner fined after knocking cyclist off his bike in Cottingham Road

Northampton Magistrates' Court

An elderly driver who hit a cyclist in Corby has been sentenced by magistrates.

Hugh Parr, 84, was driving his 52-plate Rover 57 in Cottingham Road on May 30 this year when he attempted to turn right into a junction. But he cut the corner and hit a cyclist who was waiting to leave the junction in the opposite direction.

The bike rider was injured and damage was caused to his bike.

Parr, of Tanfields Grove, was charged with driving without due care and attention and had been due to appear before a bench chaired by Martyn Emberson at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, December 19, but did not attend.