Corby pedestrian punched to ground and robbed by gang in Studfall Avenue

The robbery took place on Saturday, April 1

Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 14:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 14:51 BST

A man has been punched and assaulted in Corby before having his money stolen by a gang of three people – one of whom is said to have a ‘local’ accent.

The assault took place in Studfall Avenue when the victim in his 40s was walking between Sarrington Road and Tanfields Grove on Saturday, April 1.

Between 9.15pm and 10.05pm he was approached by two men and a woman.

Police file picture
Police file picture
Police file picture
A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “One of the men then punched him causing him to fall to the floor, where all three continued the assault and stole his cash.

“The first offender was a white man in his early 20s, about 6ft and of a large build with shaven dark hair. He was wearing a black and white puffer jacket, black jogging bottoms and trainers.

“The second man was also white in his 40s or 50s, about 5ft 5in and of a stocky build and wore glasses. He was wearing a black coat and spoke with a local accent.

“The woman was also white and in her 40s or 50s. She had red coloured curly hair and wore glasses. She was wearing a red coloured scarf which covered half her face, a green fluffy jumper, black coat, and trainers.”

Officers investigating this incident would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone with information which could assist with their enquiries.

They can be contacted on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.