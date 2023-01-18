Corby paedophile who asked '13-year-old' to send him knickers is back in court

A Corby paedophile who asked what he thought was a teenage girl to post her knickers to him has appeared before a court again.

Anthony Farrow was jailed for 16 months in 2021 after being caught out in an online sting by paedophile hunters.

As part of his sentence he was also put on the register for sex offenders for 10 years, meaning he must tell police his address, bank account details, whether he lives with a child and passport details, and inform them of any changes of travel plans. Such measures are taken to monitor convicted sex offenders and keep tabs on their whereabouts.

Anthony Farrow

But on November 30 the 34-year-old failed to notify police within seven days of having no fixed address, and weekly thereafter, and he was charged with failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements. Punishments for the offence range between a fine and a maximum of five years in prison.

Last week at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to a fine of £100, as well as being ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge to fund victim services of £40.

At a previous hearing Northampton Crown Court had heard that Farrow sent sick messages to a Facebook user, who he thought was aged 13, and encouraged them to perform sex acts.

He also tried to video call them and sent a lewd image of himself. But after giving them his address to send their underwear to a paedophile hunter group turned up at his door – because he had been unknowingly talking to them all along.

The pervert had also messaged another paedophile hunter decoy profile of a 13-year-old girl and asked her questions about her underwear. When he was confronted by the paedophile hunter group he admitted contacting 10 children in total.

The court also previously heard that, despite admitting three child sex offences, he was reluctant to accept his offending was sexually motivated.

