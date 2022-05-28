Corby off-road rider behind bars in major success for illegal bike cops

Ryan Corr. Copyright: Facebook

A repeat offender who has been one of the top targets for Corby Police’s off-road motorbike crackdown is behind bars.

Ryan David Corr has been jailed for ten-and-a-half months after being caught illegally riding a bike in Beanfield Avenue on March 22 by Operation Pacify officers.

It’s the first conviction for the operation which has seen Corby’s Neighbourhood Police team relentlessly target those responsible for dangerous riding in the town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this month reporters from the Northants Telegraph spent an afternoon with the team who have been working on the operation since March when local people told them it was one of their priorities for the coming months.

Corr, 27, was on the bike with no insurance, no helmet and driving while disqualified.

He pleaded guilty to the offences at a Northampton Magistrates’ hearing last week

While there, he also admitted a catalogue of other offences including driving a black Peugeot in Barnard on January 30 while disqualified and without insurance.

He admitted failing to attend unpaid work session imposed for a previous court appearance and being in breach of a community order.

He was also in breach of a suspended sentence imposed by the court in July 2021 for leaving forecourts across Corby without paying for his fuel five times in two days. The four week suspended sentence he was given for those offences was activated and added on to his new prison term.

In total, he was sentenced to 43 weeks behind bars.

PC Mark Walker, who is leading Operation Pacify, said: “He’s the first to attend court as a result of Operation Pacify.

"The support from the public has been overwhelming.

"Dangerous bikes are being reported on a daily basis and while we know we won't get them all, we will be persistent and relentless and will give it a bloody good go with the resources we have.”

Corr has a string of previous convictions including being caught five times behind the wheel while disqualified.

Back in 2020 he was imprisoned for six months for riding a motocross bike illegally in Harlech while disqualified.

And in 2019 he was jailed for burgling a unit at Barnwell Marina in Oundle just before Christmas and stealing boxes of toys. He was jailed for 18 weeks.

Since Operation Pacify began in March, officers have:

- Seized 13 motorbikes

- Reported nine people for driving offences

- Charged three people for driving whilst disqualified.

- Issued three Section 59 warnings.

- Received more than 100 e-mails from the community giving information around motorcycle nuisance which have been acted upon.

- Seized eight cars for having no insurance.