Corby murder trial to continue next week after delay

The trial of a Corby boy accused of murder is set to continue on Monday.

The un-named boy, aged 17, stands accused of murder, an alternative charge of manslaughter, and possession of a knife following the stabbing of Rayon Pennycook on May 25 this year.

On Tuesday (November 16), a jury heard how the victim and the defendant had been in a knife fight in Reynolds Road before Rayon's death.

The trial had been due to continue this week but had to be put on hold following a delay that cannot be publicly disclosed.