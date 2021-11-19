Corby murder trial to continue next week after delay
The trial had begun on Tuesday
The trial of a Corby boy accused of murder is set to continue on Monday.
The un-named boy, aged 17, stands accused of murder, an alternative charge of manslaughter, and possession of a knife following the stabbing of Rayon Pennycook on May 25 this year.
On Tuesday (November 16), a jury heard how the victim and the defendant had been in a knife fight in Reynolds Road before Rayon's death.
The trial had been due to continue this week but had to be put on hold following a delay that cannot be publicly disclosed.
They jury has now been sent home until next week when the evidence is set to resume. The trial is set to last about three weeks.