Corby Morrisons thief given unpaid work after stealing scratchcards
He admitted theft
By Sam Wildman
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
6th Dec 2022, 1:21pm
A thieving Corby Morrisons employee who stole scratchcards and tobacco has been given unpaid work.
Corey Choina worked at the Oakley Road petrol station when he carried out the thefts, police said.
At Northampton Magistrates’ Court last month the 42-year-old admitted stealing scratchcards worth £161 and tobacco worth £197.
Choina, of Leighton Road, was sentenced to a community order with 60 hours of unpaid work.
He must pay compensation of £358, costs of £85 and a surcharge to fund victim services of £95.