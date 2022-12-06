A thieving Corby Morrisons employee who stole scratchcards and tobacco has been given unpaid work.

Corey Choina worked at the Oakley Road petrol station when he carried out the thefts, police said.

At Northampton Magistrates’ Court last month the 42-year-old admitted stealing scratchcards worth £161 and tobacco worth £197.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

Choina, of Leighton Road, was sentenced to a community order with 60 hours of unpaid work.