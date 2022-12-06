News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Corby Morrisons thief given unpaid work after stealing scratchcards

He admitted theft

By Sam Wildman
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Dec 2022, 1:21pm

A thieving Corby Morrisons employee who stole scratchcards and tobacco has been given unpaid work.

Corey Choina worked at the Oakley Road petrol station when he carried out the thefts, police said.

Hide Ad

At Northampton Magistrates’ Court last month the 42-year-old admitted stealing scratchcards worth £161 and tobacco worth £197.

Northampton Magistrates' Court
Most Popular

Choina, of Leighton Road, was sentenced to a community order with 60 hours of unpaid work.

He must pay compensation of £358, costs of £85 and a surcharge to fund victim services of £95.