Corby men in court this morning facing Kingswood Estate cocaine and heroin dealing charges
Two Corby men have been charged with possession with intent to supply Class-A drugs in the town.
Connor Burgess, 23, of Bennett Walk, and Darnell Osinloye, 24, of no fixed abode, were charged yesterday (Tuesday, September 10) with possession of cannabis as well as 72g of cocaine and 9g of heroin with intent to supply those drugs.
The charges relate to a family property in Culross Walk which was raided by police.
Both men are due to appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court this morning (Wednesday, September 11).