Northampton Magistrates' Court

Two defendants have appeared in court after being charged with serious drug offences.

Tyler Tierney, 20, of Waver Close, and Nicky Burton, 38, formerly of Corby but now of no fixed abode in High Wycombe, have both been charged with offences related to drug dealing.

Both men are said to have been in possession of amounts of cocaine and heroin cannabis with the intent to supply them to others, as well as cannabis possession during a police search on September 14.

They appeared before magistrates on September 16 and were remanded in custody. Their case was sent to crown court and they will appear before a judge at the end of October.