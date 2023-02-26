Northampton Magistrates' Court

A 46-year-old man from Corby has pleaded guilty to a string of offences against a former partner.

Ralph Hutchison appeared before magistrates in Northampton to admit six breaches of a non-molestation order as well as public order and weapons offences.

Hutchison, of Brinsley Green on the Beanfield Estate, was in court last Monday (February 20).

He pleaded guilty to breaching a non-molestation order made by a separate court in July 2021. The breaches are said to have taken place in August 2021, and then again between August and October 2022.

They involved sending emails and going within 50m of a prohibited address.

Then on another occasion in August he is accused of a public order offence at the address he was not allowed to attend, as well as possession of a baseball bat on that same occasion.

