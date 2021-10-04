Corby man's last-ditch bid to avoid police after being clocked at 120mph

A14 Kettering

A Corby man was clocked at 120mph on the A14 at Kettering before making what police believe was a last-ditch bid to avoid them.

Kevin O'Donoghue is facing a driving ban after his illegal actions were captured by police on January 23.

The 37-year-old was driving a Vauxhall Crossland at about 4.45pm on the major road when a marked police vehicle speedometer and body worn video caught him travelling at 120mph - a shocking 50mph over the speed limit.

He then moved from the third lane into lane one before going up the slip road at Junction 9 - travelling up the inside of another vehicle on the slip road - before going around the roundabout and re-joining the A14 in the same direction.

Officers believe he was trying to avoid their police vehicle by doing so.

Magistrates found charges of speeding and driving without due care and attention proved under the single justice procedure last week.

The case against O'Donoghue, of Kingsthorpe Avenue, was adjourned for a disqualification notice.