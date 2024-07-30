Corby man's frenzied broken bottle attack left victim believing he might be killed
and live on Freeview channel 276
Martin Walker, 47, inflicted serious injuries including facial fractures and lacerations upon his victim after the horrific attack in the town.
Just after midnight on February 24 he assaulted the man in Studfall Avenue before the victim flagged down a passing police car.
Officers took him to hospital where he was treated for his injuries. They followed the trail of blood all the way up the street to where the victim had been sleeping rough, where they found a smashed bottle neck covered in blood.
Walker was identified as the suspect and he was arrested a short time later before being charged with wounding with intent.
He pleaded guilty to the offence at Northampton Crown Court and was sentenced on Monday, July 29, to three years and eight months in prison with an extended licence period of three years.
During the sentencing hearing, the victim of the assault had a statement read out which detailed the impact Walker’s attack has had on him:
He said: “This assault has completely knocked my confidence and I see the world in a completely different way.
"I am constantly down and I feel that Walker has taken my glow from me. I hope one day I can feel happy again.”
After the case’s conclusion, lead investigator detective constable Amelia Thompson said: “This was a terrifying attack in which the victim genuinely believed he might be killed so I am really pleased to see Martin Walker sent to prison.
“Walker’s assault was frenzied and sustained and has caused the victim to suffer both physically and mentally as a result.
“I hope the conclusion of this case provides him with some comfort and I would like to thank him for his support during our investigation.
“Tackling serious violence is a matter of priority for Northamptonshire Police and I hope this case reassures the public that we take incidents of this nature extremely seriously and that we will do everything we can to bring more people like Martin Walker to justice.”