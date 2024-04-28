Corby man who knocked out victim avoids jail term
A man who punched a man in Corby has appeared before a crown court judge.
James Thomson, of Spiers Close, was before Northampton Crown Court to be sentenced for actual bodily harm.
The court heard how the 32-year-old had knocked-out his victim in Corby, rendering him unconscious.
But the assault took place nearly three years ago, and the court was told how Thomson has since settled down and has stayed out of trouble.
He was told that normally the sentencing starting point in his case would be 36 weeks in prison.
However, Her Honour Judge Adrienne Lucking said Thomson was considered to be at low risk of reoffending and had expressed genuine remorse. She gave him a high-level community order.
He was told to complete 250 hours of unpaid work. Judge Lucking said the public shouldn’t have to foot the cost of the prosecution, ordering Thomson to pay £475 in costs and £1,000 in compensation to his victim.