Corby man who assaulted victim in town centre was found with crowbar and hammer
A 44-year-old man has pleaded guilty to assault and offensive weapons charges.
Mariusz Tomaszewski appeared in court last week to admit five charges relating to an incident in Corby town centre in February this year.
Tomaszewski, of Calder Close, admitted being in illegal possession of a crowbar and a hammer. He also pleaded guilty to breaking a window, an assault on a member of the public and possession of amphetamine.
Magistrates gave him bail but ordered him to report to Corby police counter twice-a-week ahead of a sentencing hearing that will take place next month. They ordered an all-options pre-sentence report to be prepared.