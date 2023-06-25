Corby man who assaulted victim in town centre was found with crowbar and hammer

Northampton Magistrates' Court. File image.

A 44-year-old man has pleaded guilty to assault and offensive weapons charges.

Mariusz Tomaszewski appeared in court last week to admit five charges relating to an incident in Corby town centre in February this year.

Tomaszewski, of Calder Close, admitted being in illegal possession of a crowbar and a hammer. He also pleaded guilty to breaking a window, an assault on a member of the public and possession of amphetamine.