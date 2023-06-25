News you can trust since 1897
Corby man who assaulted victim in town centre was found with crowbar and hammer

Mariusz Tomaszewski admitted the charges against him
Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin
Published 25th Jun 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read
Northampton Magistrates' Court. File image.Northampton Magistrates' Court. File image.
Northampton Magistrates' Court. File image.

A 44-year-old man has pleaded guilty to assault and offensive weapons charges.

Mariusz Tomaszewski appeared in court last week to admit five charges relating to an incident in Corby town centre in February this year.

Tomaszewski, of Calder Close, admitted being in illegal possession of a crowbar and a hammer. He also pleaded guilty to breaking a window, an assault on a member of the public and possession of amphetamine.

Magistrates gave him bail but ordered him to report to Corby police counter twice-a-week ahead of a sentencing hearing that will take place next month. They ordered an all-options pre-sentence report to be prepared.