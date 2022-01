Robert Mort

A Corby man is wanted by police who are investigating a number of shoplifting incidents in the town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers are appealing for the public's help to find the distinctive Robert Mort, aged 36.

They want to speak to him over a series of thefts which were carried out last month.