News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle

Corby man wanted over serious assault at West Glebe Park

Call 101 if you know where he is
By Sam Wildman
Published 9th Aug 2023, 13:35 BST- 1 min read

A Corby man is wanted as part of an investigation into a serious assault in West Glebe Park.

Northamptonshire Police want to speak to Thomas Findlay, 25, over the incident which took place on February 5.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police have not released any further details about the nature of the assault.

Thomas FindlayThomas Findlay
Thomas Findlay
Most Popular

A force spokesman said: “Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Findlay, whose last known address was in Daniell Walk, is asked to call 101.

“Information can also be shared anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

“Please quote incident number 23000075289 to help your information reach the right person as quickly as possible.”