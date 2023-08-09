A Corby man is wanted as part of an investigation into a serious assault in West Glebe Park.

Northamptonshire Police want to speak to Thomas Findlay, 25, over the incident which took place on February 5.

Police have not released any further details about the nature of the assault.

A force spokesman said: “Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Findlay, whose last known address was in Daniell Walk, is asked to call 101.

“Information can also be shared anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.