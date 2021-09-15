Corby man wanted over blade offence
Call 101 if you see him
Wednesday, 15th September 2021, 3:16 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 15th September 2021, 3:18 pm
A Corby man is wanted by police after missing his court date over an offence involving a blade.
Adrian Stoica, 42, is wanted on a warrant for failing to appear at court to answer a charge of possessing a bladed article in a public place.
Now police are appealing for information about his whereabouts as they try to track him down.
Anyone who sees Stoica, or has information which could help locate him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.