A man with links to Corby is wanted by police over allegations of assault.

Police have launched an appeal to track down Branden Lee Kearney, 24, who is wanted on a warrant in connection with the breach of a Harassment Protection Order and two alleged assaults which occurred in May this year.

Kearney has links to Corby but his current location is not known.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Branden Lee Kearney