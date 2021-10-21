Corby man wanted over assault

Ian Reilly.

A Corby man is wanted by police after failing to appear at court over an assault.

Ian Reilly, 48, missed his court date in connection with an assault which happened on September 6 last year.

Now police have launched an appeal to try and track him down.