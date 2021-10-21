Corby man wanted over assault

Police are appealing for information to help find him

By Sam Wildman
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 3:04 pm
Ian Reilly.

A Corby man is wanted by police after failing to appear at court over an assault.

Ian Reilly, 48, missed his court date in connection with an assault which happened on September 6 last year.

Now police have launched an appeal to try and track him down.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "Anyone who sees Reilly, or has information which could help locate him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101."