Corby man wanted on recall to prison - call police if you know where he is
A Corby man is wanted on recall to prison after allegedly breaching the conditions of his licence.
Police want to track down Dylon McGregor, 33, who is now officially of no fixed abode and has links to both sides of Northamptonshire.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Anyone who knows where he is should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.
“Please quote incident number 24000272035 when getting in touch to ensure your information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.”