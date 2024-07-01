Corby man wanted on recall to prison - call police if you know where he is

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Corby man is wanted on recall to prison after allegedly breaching the conditions of his licence.

Police want to track down Dylon McGregor, 33, who is now officially of no fixed abode and has links to both sides of Northamptonshire.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Anyone who knows where he is should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.

