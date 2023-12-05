Corby man wanted on recall to prison - call police if you know where he is

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man from Corby is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the conditions of his licence.

Police have launched an appeal to track down Daniel Windle, aged 31.

He is from Corby but has links to Aldershot in Hampshire, Camberley in Surrey and Melksham in Wiltshire.

Daniel Windle.

A police spokesman said: “Anyone who knows where Windle is should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.