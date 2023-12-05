Corby man wanted on recall to prison - call police if you know where he is
Police have released his custody image
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man from Corby is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the conditions of his licence.
Police have launched an appeal to track down Daniel Windle, aged 31.
He is from Corby but has links to Aldershot in Hampshire, Camberley in Surrey and Melksham in Wiltshire.
A police spokesman said: “Anyone who knows where Windle is should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.
“Please quote incident number 23000598256 when getting in touch to ensure your information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.”