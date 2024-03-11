Corby man wanted on recall to prison
Call police on 101 if you know where he is
A Corby man is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the conditions of his release on licence.
Police have launched an appeal to track down 33-year-old Dylon Ross McGregor.
Anyone who has seen McGregor or knows of his whereabouts should call on 101.
A police spokesman said: “Please quote incident number 24000126219 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”