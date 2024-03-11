Corby man wanted on recall to prison

Call police on 101 if you know where he is
By Sam Wildman
Published 11th Mar 2024, 14:21 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A Corby man is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the conditions of his release on licence.

Police have launched an appeal to track down 33-year-old Dylon Ross McGregor.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone who has seen McGregor or knows of his whereabouts should call on 101.

A police spokesman said: “Please quote incident number 24000126219 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”