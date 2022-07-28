Corby man wanted by police after missing court date

Florin-Ovidiu Bornea is wanted by Northants Police

Police are appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of Florin-Ovidiu Bornea.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is wanted on warrant after failing to appear at magistrates’ court.

The 18-year-old of Corby is charged with possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article and driving while over the prescribed limit of alcohol, however failed to appear at Leicester Magistrates’ Court on April 4 this year.