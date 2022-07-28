Corby man wanted by police after missing court date

Police are appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of Florin-Ovidiu Bornea.
He is wanted on warrant after failing to appear at magistrates’ court.
The 18-year-old of Corby is charged with possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article and driving while over the prescribed limit of alcohol, however failed to appear at Leicester Magistrates’ Court on April 4 this year.
Anyone who has seen Bornea or who knows of his whereabouts can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.