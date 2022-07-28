Corby man wanted by police after missing court date

Can you help police find the 18-year-old?

By Stephanie Weaver
Thursday, 28th July 2022, 1:45 pm
Updated Thursday, 28th July 2022, 1:45 pm
Florin-Ovidiu Bornea is wanted by Northants Police
Florin-Ovidiu Bornea is wanted by Northants Police

Police are appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of Florin-Ovidiu Bornea.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

He is wanted on warrant after failing to appear at magistrates’ court.

The 18-year-old of Corby is charged with possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article and driving while over the prescribed limit of alcohol, however failed to appear at Leicester Magistrates’ Court on April 4 this year.

Anyone who has seen Bornea or who knows of his whereabouts can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.