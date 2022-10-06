Corby man wanted by police after court no-show
By Stephanie Weaver
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 8:57 am
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 8:58 am
Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of Grant Pywell.
Pywell is wanted on warrant after failing to attend court when he was due to last month.
The 33-year-old of Corby failed to appear at Northampton Magistrates Court on September 23 this year, after failing to comply with a court order.
Anyone who sees Pywell, or has information about his whereabouts, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 22000560103.